Georgia

Atlanta-area police blast parents over vodka martini packed in school lunch: 'That is NOT apple juice'

Authorities issue online warning to after alcoholic beverage found in student's lunchbox

An Atlanta-area police department issued a blunt notice to parents after officers claimed a child brought a vodka-based beverage to school — tucked beside Doritos in a packed lunch.

The City of South Fulton Police Department sounded off about the incident in a now-viral Facebook post, warning parents to "CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX."

"Say Twin… Before you send them babies off to school… CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX. Because why are we getting reports of juice boxes sitting next to… Cutwater margaritas??" the department wrote.

Officials also shared a photo of the alleged lunchbox, containing what appears to be a child's lunch, Doritos, and a Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini.

Margarita in lunchbox

The police department shared a photo of a Cutwater canned cocktail in a lunchbox. (City of South Fulton Police Department via Facebook)

"That is NOT Capri Sun. That is NOT Apple Juice. That is a whole ‘Parent had a long night’ starter pack," the department wrote. "Now little Johnny done pulled up to 3rd period talking about: ‘Who want fruit snacks?’ knowing good and well he got a Lemon Drop Martini in the zipper pocket."

Cutwater Lemon Drop Martinis, as found in the lunchbox, are 11% ABV ready-to-drink cocktails made with vodka, triple sec, lemon juice and natural flavors.

They come in 12-ounce cans, similar in appearance to a soda can.

Police statement

The City of South Fulton Police Department issued a statement after the apparent mishap. (City of South Fulton Police Department via Facebook)

CALIFORNIA ‘PARTY MOM’ ACCUSED OF GROOMING VICTIMS FOR SEX, DRINKING IN RITZY MANSION, TEENS TESTIFY AT TRIAL

The department said it understands mornings can be hectic, but issued a stern notice to parents to "TIGHTEN UP."

"Your child shouldn’t be the only one in the cafeteria with a beverage that requires an ID," authorities wrote. "If it says 12% ABV… it does NOT belong next to a PB&J."

Officials also provided a "quick parent checklist," with items including: "Homework," "Lunch packed," and "Alcoholic beverages."

Cases of Cutwater cans

Boxes of Cutwater Tiki Rum Mai Tai and Strawberry Margarita canned cocktails. (Gado/Getty Images)

"Check the lunchbox before the Fulton County Schools Police resource officers gotta do inventory at recess," the department added.

It is unclear if any parents or students were disciplined in relation to the mix-up.

Fulton County Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The City of South Fulton, Georgia, is a rapidly growing municipality located about 20 minutes from Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
