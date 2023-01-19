'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage running for California House District 30: report

Nineties sitcom actor Ben Savage, whose claim to fame is "Boy Meets World," is reportedly making a run at Congress in 2024.

Fox 11 LA reports Savage, 42, registered as a Democratic candidate for California's 30th House District, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. He is one of seven candidates vying for the spot in 2024. Only one is a Republican.

California's 30th District includes Savage's hometown of West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, and more.

The seat Savage is running for is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff, who is rumored to be eyeing Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat in the 2024 election if she does not return to Congress. Schiff has served California in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2001.

No stranger to politics, Savage ran for a spot on the West Hollywood Council in the 2022 election but fell short.

Though official details related to this campaign have not been released from Savage or his team, when he ran for West Hollywood City Council, he prioritized community safety, strengthening the local economy and housing the homeless.

The slogan for his 2022 campaign was "Together We Can Do Better."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Savage's team did not confirm or deny the run, stating "He is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community."

Savage became a household name in the 90s for his role as Cory Matthews on "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000. He returned to play Matthews in the recent spinoff "Girl Meets World," which ran from 2014 to 2017.

He is also the younger brother of actor Fred Savage of "The Wonder Years."

In 2003, Savage interned for then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, R-PA, while studying political science at Stanford, according to Rolling Stone. During a 2014 interview with the outlet, Savage said he thought the internship would be a fun experience and that DC is all about connections.

When asked if he was thinking about making a career in politics, he said, "Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don’t know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that."

The 2024 General Election will take place Nov. 5, 2024.