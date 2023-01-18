'SNL' alum Leslie Jones roasts controversial MLK statue, compares it to lewd sex act: ‘I can’t unsee it!’

[Warning graphic sexual language below]

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alumni Leslie Jones couldn’t refrain from remarking on the strange new Boston sculpture honoring the late Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, that many social media users have called "hideous."

Jones took it one step further, claiming that the avant-garde bronze artwork reminded her of a lewd sex act between MLK and Coretta Scott King during her stint as guest host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" Tuesday night.

"In time we will see this statue for what it truly is: Martin Luther King going down on his wife. I can’t unsee it!" Jones joked.

The statue in question was a giant bronze sculpture recently unveiled at Boston Common park in downtown Boston. Titled, "The Embrace," the statue depicts only the arms and torso of King and his wife hugging. It was made to honor the couple’s famous embrace after King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

The sculptor's decision to forgo heads on his work elicited some wild reactions from puzzled audiences who couldn’t quite make out what they were looking at.

On social media, users called the statue "hideous," and claimed it looked like a "penis," or like "someone grabbing a thigh." One even described it as a "weirdly sexualized bronze blob."

The statue certainly gave off a sexual vibe to Jones, who devoted a whole "Daily Show" segment to discussing it as a NSFW depiction of the legendary civil rights leader.

After playing a CNN news clip on the new statue, the guest host jumped straight into the crude joke.

"Has anyone in here ever been e**** out?" she asked. "I’m serious! I’m serious! Has anyone in here ever participated in the munchie, munch munch munch? Cause they celebratin’ you right now! They are celebratin’ you in Boston right now! Lord!"

"Listen I know Dr. King went down in history, but this is not how you show it," she continued.

Before her next salvo of innuendos, Jones turned to a secondary camera to address the White audience, saying, "White people, you don’t need to be saying s*** about this statue. You understand? Black kids only. You need to sit your ass in the back of the bus for this one, OK? You need to honor this statue."

Jones added, "This is our civil rights icon. Going down on his wife. You show some damn respect."

Turning back to the main camera, she asked, "OK Black people, what the f*** we gonna do? We gotta talk about this. We gotta talk about this! ‘Cause you know it’s messed up when Black people and the Proud Boys hate the same statue."

The host then pondered whether Boston residents will end up liking it, quipping that both the French and Brazilians didn’t like their respective iconic statues at first.

"Did you know that people hated the Eiffel Tower when it first went up?" she asked, following the question with what she admitted was a bad French impression.

"What about Christ the Redeemer?" Jones added. "I bet you when they first put it up, everybody was like, ‘Jesus is going: What’s up? Why y’all kill me?’ But now everybody love it. So maybe it’s just a matter of time."

Jones concluded the segment, joking, "In time we will see this statue for what it truly is: Martin Luther King going down on his wife. I can’t unsee it!"