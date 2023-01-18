Al Gore goes on ‘unhinged’ rant about ‘rain bombs,' boiled oceans, other climate threats at Davos

Climate activist and former Vice President Al Gore recently went on an "unhinged" rant on the dangers of climate change at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Gore’s speech, which involved him yelling about climate change "boiling the oceans," causing freak weather occurrences like "rain bombs" and ultimately affecting humanity’s ability for "self-governance," made for quite the spectacle on the world stage and on social media.

The former U.S. leader and current WEF agenda contributor spoke on the Davos stage in front of the global community urging drastic action on protecting the environment and combating climate change.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CHAIR KLAUS SCHWAB DECLARES ON CHINESE STATE TV: 'CHINA IS A MODEL FOR MANY NATIONS'

In an attention-grabbing portion of his speech, an animated Gore went into detail about the extreme problems that would befall global civilization if humans continued to treat Earth’s atmosphere as an "open air sewer."

He asked, "People are familiar with that thin blue line that the astronauts bring back in their pictures from space? That’s the part of the atmosphere that has oxygen, the troposphere, and it’s only five to seven kilometers thick. That’s what we’re using as an open sewer."

He continued, "We’re still putting 162 million tons [of greenhouse gas] into it every single day and the accumulated amount is now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day on the earth."

He blamed this phenomenon for a host of problems he claimed humanity is currently facing. Raising his voice, he said, "That’s what’s boiling the oceans, creating these atmospheric rivers, and the rain bombs, and sucking the moisture out of the land, and creating the droughts, and melting the ice and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees!"

He then latched on to the notion of a climate-induced refugee crisis, noting that the number of refugees is "predicted to reach 1 billion in this century." He further blamed authoritarianism on climate change, as it has been a response to these climate migrations.

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS PLAY KEY ROLE IN BIDEN ADMIN FOREIGN POLICY, EMAILS SHOW

Gore added, "Look at the xenophobia and political authoritarian trends that have come from just a few million refugees." He screamed, "What about a billion?! We would lose our capacity for self-governance on this world! We have to act!"

Though prominent Twitter users saw Gore’s speech as little more than typical out-of-touch ranting and raving on the climate issue.

Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott called the speech "unhinged," tweeting, "Al Gore goes on unhinged rant, claims we're ‘boiling the oceans’ and creating ‘rain bombs’ and ‘sucking the moisture out of the land and creating the droughts and melting the ice and raising the sea level.’"

National Review social media editor Claude Thompson reacted, asking, "How does anyone take this stuff seriously?"

Journalist Jim Treacher mocked Gore’s fury, tweeting, "TFW [That feel when] you made millions screaming the sky was falling and then it didn't."

Bitcoin and finance expert Saifedean Ammous roasted Gore, tweeting, "This lunatic has made billions from scaring gullible university & TV consumers of CO2, and he still wants to make more. ‘Boiling oceans!!!’"

Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollak essentially called Gore crazy, stating, "If he wasn't at Davos in an expensive suit you'd hold your kids' hands tighter as you hurry past and hope he gets the help he needs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Libertas Institute president Connor Boyack commented, "He loves to be bold despite always being so wrong."