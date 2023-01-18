SEAN HANNITY: Al Gore is a lunatic and is 'lying to your face' about climate threats

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted Al Gore's climate threats in wake of the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying Gore been making outlandish predictions for many decades.

SEAN HANNITY: We check in on the World Economic Forum, you know, for arrogant socialists, one world government, hypocritical globalist elites.

…

Now, of course, he made a big hit at this year's event - Al Gore made the trip. And as most of you know by now, Al Gore is close to certifiably insane. He has become more unhinged since we last saw him.

…

Al Gore actually claimed renewable energy was the cheapest form of energy - show us the evidence. And by the way, Germany now, depending on Vladimir Putin. Hey, Al, how's that working out? There are dark corners of the Internet with more believable conspiracy theories than his. This is not Al Gore's first rodeo into bizarre land. Now, he's been making outlandish predictions for many decades. For example, in the year 2000, he promoted a claim that Mount Kilimanjaro would no longer have any snow by 2010. Last time I checked. What year is this? Oh, that's right, 2023. We can report tonight that the mountain is still very much covered in snow.

…

In 2006, he suggested that all the glaciers in Glacier National Park would be gone by 2013. Guess what? Those glaciers, they're still right there. In 2007, Al Gore warned of a planetary emergency. The planet has a fever, he declared. In 2009, Gore said 75% of the entire polar ice cap will melt in the next 5 to 7 years. But according to NASA, there were mass gains of the ice sheet in 2015. Make no mistake, Al Gore looks like a lunatic, acts like a lunatic, and he is a lunatic. But he's not alone.