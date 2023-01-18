'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's 2021 story about late husband resurfaces, internet debates if he's alive

Carole Baskin's comments about her late ex-husband, Don Lewis, have sparked social media speculation that he may in fact be alive.

In "Tiger King 2," a clip of Baskin is shown where she says she possibly received documents from Homeland Security detailing Don's whereabouts. She's denied ever being involved in her second husband's disappearance.

While the show aired in 2021, fans have recently taken an interest in Carole's story once again and have dialed in on the documents she seemed to provide from the popular Netflix series.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, Baskin provided a link to her Big Cats Rescue organization which showed a screenshot of paperwork from the episode.

CAROLE BASKIN'S RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST NETFLIC OVER ‘TIGER KING 2’ DENIED

Excerpts of the copied screenshot have been blacked out and appear to say, "Don Lewis is currently alive and well in Costa Rica."

Lewis and Baskin had been married for six years before he went missing in 1997.

'TIGER KING' STAR JOE EXOTIC RESENTENCED TO 21 YEARS IN PRISON

During an interview with ITV, Baskin said she was "shocked" and had to watch "Tiger King 2" again just to see the narrative.

"When they presented a letter that looks to be from Homeland Security saying that Don was alive and well five years after I saw him the last time … then I reached out to the FBI and said I want a copy of that letter," she said. "I want to know what that says because part of it was redacted, and I don't know who the people involved were.

"I don't know how long it will take for me to get that, but I'm really curious about that."

His disappearance was part of the many plot lines covered in the "Tiger King," which provided an in-depth look into the world of big cat sanctuaries from a few very different perspectives.

One of those views was from the vantage of eccentric animal lover Joe Exotic who claimed Baskin was responsible for his death.

In 1997, Lewis went missing and was declared dead by authorities. Baskin, who has never been charged with a crime related to the cold case, spent much of 2020 releasing statements refuting the accusations made in the series by her chief rival Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, as well as Lewis' kin.

Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.