JESSE WATTERS: Davos elites are in love with their crazy ideas

Fox News host Jesse Watters roasts the liberal elites at the World Economic Forum along with their green energy ideas and economic policies on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The rich and powerful jetted off to beautiful Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual World Economic Forum. This is the time of year where billionaires get to rub elbows with politicians, cut insider deals off camera and share their wacky ideas. The wackier the idea, the better they feel about themselves. Not just anybody can get in. It's an invite-only event. You have to be somebody or know somebody to get through the door.

What kind of badge does Kerry wear? Well, he's married to someone important, and she's rich. So, what exactly is Kerry saving us from? Chinese fentanyl? Mexican cartels? ISIS? No, He's saving us from something much deadlier. A greenhouse gas bomb. If that sounds wacky, don't worry. Al Gore verified it.

Al Gore could use a massage. I'm worried about him. He doesn't look very good. Never trust an angry rich guy. Bush beat both of these guys, Gore and Kerry, and look what happened to him. What's a rain bomb? Meteorologists are supposed to coin terms like that to scare viewers for ratings. What's next? Snow nukes? Every ocean I've ever swam in has been freezing, but Al Gore and Greta Thunberg say the oceans are boiling. Over in Germany, Greta, has been getting dragged out of coal mines by police over her rain bomb protests. She doesn't want 1 billion climate refugees. Greta wants someone to fix them. She didn't say anything about the million Ukraine refugees, but she's worried about the imaginary rain bomb refugees.