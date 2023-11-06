Sunset Beach closed briefly Sunday after shark sighting

A two-mile stretch of Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach was closed Sunday after a shark sighting, according to a statement on X by the city of Huntington Beach.

The beach closure came around 3:45 p.m. after people reported seeing aggressive shark activity and an injured baby whale beached.

"While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal," the city said in a post on X. "In speaking with those in the area, beachgoers reported seeing splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore."

In the post, the city stated that the policy when aggressive shark behavior is witnessed is that the shoreline and ocean will be closed for one mile in each direction of the incident.

City officials say the closure began at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

