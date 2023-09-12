Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Shark bites South Carolina surfer's face at popular Florida beach, officials say

Officials said that the 38-year-old surfer was bitten in the face by a shark

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Shark with massive jaws circles nervous paddlebaorder in ‘eerie’ footage Video

Shark with massive jaws circles nervous paddlebaorder in ‘eerie’ footage

A paddleboarder in Scotland had an unexpected run-in with the world’s second-largest shark, which circled him as he recorded the "eerie" encounter. (Jacob Allen Adventure/Kennedy News)

A surf session at a Florida beach went horrifyingly wrong after a boarder from South Carolina was bitten in the face by a shark, officials said. 

Volusia Beach Safety officials confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando that a 38-year-old man was bitten in the face at the popular New Smyrna beach, which is east of Orlando at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Shark

This image released by Discovery Channel shows a shark breaking through the water in a scene from "Shark Lockdown." (Discovery Channel via AP/File)

The victim was allegedly jumping off a wave when he was bitten on the right side of his face above his cheek, officials said. Officials did not share what type of shark bit the surfer.

The unidentified man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

DIVERS RESCUE JUVENILE SHARK TRAPPED IN WORK GLOVE OFF RHODE ISLAND COAST

This incident is the latest shark bite on New Smyrna Beach with two people being bitten over Labor Day weekend.

A 37-year-old woman from Apopka was bitten on her right foot while in shallow waters on Ponce Inlet, Volusia County Beach Safety confirmed to FOX 35. She was playing in waist-deep water at the time of the attack, but reported that she did not see the shark that bit her.

Great White Shark

A great white shark.  (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/File)

The second holiday victim was identified as a man in his 30s, who was bit by a shark near the Ponce Inlet Jetty. 

He was reportedly bitten on his left hand, but refused medical attention at the scene and took himself to the hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.