Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Student shot, killed outside school in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police believe they have the shooter in custody and that there are no ongoing threats

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A student was shot and killed near Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh. 

The violent tragedy unfolded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Both the victim and the shooter remain unidentified and both are believed to be students, according to authorities.

"We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools," Pittsburgh Police Bureau Cmdr. Richard Ford said.

NEW YORK SHOOTING SUSPECT INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MURDERING FRIEND AT LIRR TRAIN STATION

Streetview of the Oliver Citywide Academy.

One person was shot at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh. (Google Maps)

Ford said authorities received two alerts of shots fired in the area — the first alert reported nine rounds, and the second reported two. 

Arriving on the scene, police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later succumbed to their wounds and died on the scene.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly arrived at the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning and is preparing to address the incident in a media conference later in the day.

DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO SHOOTING NEAR LIBRARY ENDS WITH 1 DEAD, ANOTHER WOUNDED

Police said both the victim and the suspect are under 18 years of age. (Sir Francis Canker Photography via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh police have blocked off the area and begun an investigation into the crime.

Classes for the day were canceled, and students who already arrived at the school for the day were sent home. 

Students on their way to the school via bus were rerouted to other schools out of safety concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Student Marquis Campbell, 15, was similarly shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy in January 2022.

Two brothers known to Campbell were charged with the killing.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com