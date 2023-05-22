Downtown San Diego shooting near library ends with 1 dead, another wounded

One person was shot and killed and another was wounded Tuesday in downtown San Diego.

The shooting occurred near the San Diego Central Library around 12:15 p.m. K Street and Eleventh Avenue, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

TAKING ON TENT CITY: CA ENCLAVE TACKLING HOMELESS CAMPS DECLARES ‘WE WANT A CITY THAT FEELS AND LOOKS SAFE’

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city Police Department. The condition of the wounded victim has not been disclosed.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The library's central branch will be closed for the rest of the day and all events scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, officials said.