Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Downtown San Diego shooting near library ends with 1 dead, another wounded

The shootings happened near the city's Central Library, forcing officials to close the location for the rest of the day

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person was shot and killed and another was wounded Tuesday in downtown San Diego

The shooting occurred near the San Diego Central Library around 12:15 p.m. K Street and Eleventh Avenue, FOX 5 San Diego reported. 

TAKING ON TENT CITY: CA ENCLAVE TACKLING HOMELESS CAMPS DECLARES ‘WE WANT A CITY THAT FEELS AND LOOKS SAFE’

San Diego downtown shooting

The San Diego Central Library. A shooting near the building killed one persona nd injured another Tuesday.  (San Diego Library)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city Police Department. The condition of the wounded victim has not been disclosed. 

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The library's central branch will be closed for the rest of the day and all events scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, officials said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.