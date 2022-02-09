DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say

A stray bullet killed a woman in Washington D.C., as she was inside a passing vehicle when a suspect opened fire on someone else, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were in the area of the 600 block of Division Avenue NE just after 3 p.m. when they heard gunshots and screams coming from a vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw a woman who had been shot and other passengers, he said.

"Right now, it appears that one person was shooting at another person," he said.

The victim was not the intended target, authorities said.

"As this car they were in passed through this location, a stray round apparently went through this vehicle and hit one of the occupants, striking her and killing her," said Contee.

Officers administered first aid to the injured woman and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The killing was not related to three other shootings that occurred around the same time throughout the city, the chief said.

As officers approached a victim's vehicle, they spotted someone appearing to be armed and chased the person on foot but were unable to make an arrest, Contee said. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

In a tweet, the department described the suspect as 15 to 16 years of age who was wearing a black skull cap, black jacket and blue jeans.

The shooting came amid a series of bomb threats to multiple area public and charter schools that were evacuated. No hazardous materials were found at the campuses, police said.