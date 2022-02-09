Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say

The victim was not the intended target, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A stray bullet killed a woman in Washington D.C., as she was inside a passing vehicle when a suspect opened fire on someone else, authorities said Wednesday. 

Officers were in the area of the 600 block of Division Avenue NE just after 3 p.m. when they heard gunshots and screams coming from a vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw a woman who had been shot and other passengers, he said. 

14-YEAR-OLD GIRL CHARGED IN DC SHOOTING ON PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

"Right now, it appears that one person was shooting at another person," he said. 

The victim was not the intended target, authorities said. 

"As this car they were in passed through this location, a stray round apparently went through this vehicle and hit one of the occupants, striking her and killing her," said Contee. 

600 block of Division Avenue NE, Washington D.C.

600 block of Division Avenue NE, Washington D.C. (Google Maps)

Officers administered first aid to the injured woman and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The killing was not related to three other shootings that occurred around the same time throughout the city, the chief said. 

As officers approached a victim's vehicle, they spotted someone appearing to be armed and chased the person on foot but were unable to make an arrest, Contee said. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect. 

In a tweet, the department described the suspect as 15 to 16 years of age who was wearing a black skull cap, black jacket and blue jeans. 

A Washington D.C. Metropolitan police crusier. 

A Washington D.C. Metropolitan police crusier.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting came amid a series of bomb threats to multiple area public and charter schools that were evacuated. No hazardous materials were found at the campuses, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money