Store clerk charged in shooting death of robbery suspect

A convenience store clerk in Virginia faces voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect, according to reports.

Police said Jeremy Simmons, 31, of Richmond, used his personal handgun to fire at Joseph Harris, 43, when Harris tried to rob the store where Simmons worked, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Harris fled the store and Simmons followed him, firing more shots, according to the newspaper.

Police learned of the shooting after finding Harris’ body on the rear porch of a home. An investigation led them to Simmons, police said in a statement.

Simmons also faces a charge of discharging a firearm in public, Richmond’s WTVR-TV reported.