Stockton shooting murders: Possible serial killer seen in new image as police offer $85K reward

California police officials investigating a series of five shooting murders dating back to July are offering a reward of up to $85,000 for information leading to a "person of interest" captured in a new, grainy image.

The person of interest was spotted wearing what appeared to be dark-colored clothing and a hat in the image released late Friday, as Stockton police urge the public to come forward with any information related to the murders.

The shootings all took place late at night or early in the morning, with the first incident reported in July and the latest occurring just last week, police said. Investigators have release scant details about each case so far, but have said all of the victims were men, four of whom were Hispanic.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said investigators believe the shootings are linked "based on our investigation and the reports we are receiving."

During a press conference on Friday, McFadden said the slayings are "by definition… a series of killings," local news station KRCA reported.

"But at this time, we don’t know if it’s a person or two or three, we just don’t know," McFadden went on. "We believe there is some interconnectivity."

He reportedly added: "These incidents are occurring in the hours of darkness, these incidents are occurring where folks are alone by themselves, not in lit areas."

Most recently, Lawrence Lopez Sr., a 54-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed at about 1:53 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 900 block of Porter Avenue, police and officials said.

Six days earlier, Juan Cruz, a 52-year-old Hispanic man, was discovered shot and killed around 4:27 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue.

Two Hispanic men were killed in separate shootings in August. On Aug. 30, a Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was wounded around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of East Hammer Lane, police said. And on Aug. 11, a 43-year-old named Salvador Debudey Jr. was gunned down on the 4900 block of West Lane around 9:49 p.m.

The earliest murder occurred on July 8, when Paul Yaw, a 35-year-old White man, was killed around 12:31 a.m. on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane, police and officials said.

McFadden said police had opened a tip line dedicated to the crime investigation, and asked anyone with information related to any of the shootings to call 209-937-8167 or email policetips@stocktonca.gov. McFadden added that anyone with possibly related video footage can submit the file here, or by scanning a QR code provided.

"If anyone, has information regarding these investigations, call us immediately," he wrote. "Please remember our victims have grieving family members who need resolution. If you know something, say something."

McFadden also urged the public to remain vigilant as the manhunt continues.

"Please avoid isolated areas and travel in well-lit areas. Remember, there is safety in numbers so if you can, travel with a friend," he stressed. "If you see suspicious activity, call 209-937-8377 or 911 if it’s an emergency."