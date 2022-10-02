Oakland shooting leaves 2 dead and 2 injured

A shooting in Oakland on Saturday night left two people dead and another two injured.

The shooting happened on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at the 950 block of Apgar Street in Oakland, California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Officers from the Oakland Police Department tried to save the victims, but they died on the scene, according to officer Darryl Rodgers

"Officers attempted life-saving measures on two victims, but unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries at the scene," Rodgers said.

The two victims who were injured in the shooting are in stable condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been announced, according to the report.

Council Member Dan Kalb said that the shooting is "tragic and sad."

"I am both saddened and angry that this shooting and several others around the city have happened over the past summer and now into the fall," Kalb said. "We need to bring these shootings down."