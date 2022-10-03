Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Woman hit with fire extinguisher in Los Angeles, police search for suspect

Los Angeles fire extinguisher attack victim recovering from concussion while police search for suspect

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police are looking for a man who threw a fire extinguisher at a woman's head while he was riding an electric scooter in west Los Angeles. 

The victim is recovering from an apparent concussion, FOX 11 reports. The attack took place around 11 a.m. on Pico Boulevard Saturday. 

The victim's boyfriend, Dan Steinberg, says she was just out for her morning coffee when the attack happened. Steinberg says she heard the man shout something, then disappear. Minutes later, the man returned, shortly before she felt something strike the back of her head. The victim reportedly lost consciousness at one point. 

Nearby surveillance video shows the scooter driver hurling something at the woman before making a U-turn into oncoming traffic and driving away. 

Man who threw fire extinguisher at woman's head in Los Angeles drives away. 

The woman was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover from injuries sustained in the attack. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department as the investigation continues. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.