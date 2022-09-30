Expand / Collapse search
California
Stockton police seeking person of interest in 5 recent homicides, reward offered

Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden says all five victims were alone when they were shot and killed in different parts of the city

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
A California city is offering an $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of five recent homicides that police believe are related.

Between July and September, five men have been shot dead within the city of Stockton during the early morning or evening hours.

In a Facebook post Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said investigators have reviewed many hours of surveillance footage and believe they have located a person of interest.

"Our detectives and task force officers have been working around the clock on these investigations," McFadden said in the post. "We are committed to protecting our community and solving these cases utilizing all the resources at our disposal including YOU. We need YOUR help!!!!"

Police in Stockton, Calif. release a surveillance photo of the person of interest in five recent homicides.

Police in Stockton, Calif. release a surveillance photo of the person of interest in five recent homicides. (Stockton Police Department/Facebook)

Based on the investigation and reports to police, McFadden said it is believed the same person committed the following crimes:

  • The shooting death of a 35-year-old White man in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane at 12:31 a.m. on July 8.
  • The shooting death of a 43-year-old Hispanic man in the 4900 block of West Lane at 9:49 p.m. on Aug. 11.
  • The shooting death of a 21-year-old Hispanic man in the 800 block E. Hammer Lane at 6:41 a.m. on Aug. 30.
  • The shooting death of a 52-year-old Hispanic man in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue at 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 21.
  • The shooting death of a 54-year-old Hispanic man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 27.

McFadden added that each victim was alone when he was fatally shot.

Stockton police share a map showing the locations of five recent homicides within the city.

Stockton police share a map showing the locations of five recent homicides within the city. (Stockton Police Department/Facebook)

On Friday, McFadden said Stockton City Manager Harry Black told the police department that the city is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $10,000 in cash, bringing the reward total to $85,000.

"If anyone has information regarding these investigations, call us immediately," McFadden urged. "Please remember our victims have grieving family members who need resolution. If you know something, say something."

Tips can be called into 209-937-8167 or emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov or anonymously to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Any available video surveillance can also be submitted here.

Three police vehicles with the Stockton Police Department.

Three police vehicles with the Stockton Police Department. (Stockton Police Department)

McFadden ended the statement by reminding citizens to remain vigilant, have good situational awareness, avoid isolated areas and to travel in well-lit areas. He also encouraged traveling with a friend.