Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

Two gang members have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old Los Angeles boy last year who was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

Damian Ulysses Martinez, 21, and Gabriel Martinez, 19, both cousins, were taken into police custody on Tuesday. Damian Martinez was arrested at his home in the city's Wilmington neighborhood and Gabriel Martinez was arrested after a traffic stop, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

The LAPD has filed charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in connection with the death of Alexander Alvarado.

WOMAN, TEEN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF RAPPER PNB ROCK

The shooting occurred amid a series of gunfire incidents in the Wilmington area.

The death of Alvarado occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, as he was sitting in a Dodge Durango with 30-year-old Evelyn Romero, his stepmother, when two suspects approached the SUV and opened fire, authorities said.

A 9-year-old girl was also struck by a stray bullet as she was playing at nearby Wilmington Park Elementary school while waiting to be picked up, police said.

Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he later died. Romero was hit but survived her injuries, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. Authorities said getting members of the community to cooperate with them was a challenge because the suspects were gang members but that they received many tips after the shooting.