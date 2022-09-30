Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Ex-Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, another rock climber found dead in California, officials say

Chelsea Walsh was the other climber found dead in Southern California

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar and another woman were killed in a rock climbing accident near Southern California on Wednesday, officials said.

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. local time to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. Officials said rescuers climbed not a steep remote area and found the climbers dead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gavin Escobar #89 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gavin Escobar #89 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The climbers were identified as 31-year-old Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh.

Escobar played in the NFL from 2013 to 2017 for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. He had 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. He ended his football career Alliance of American of Football.

A small amount of rain fell in the area on Wednesday but it wasn’t clear whether they played a factor in the climbers’ deaths. Tahquitz Rock is known for its steep granite cliffs.

Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Fleet tight end Gavin Escobar (89) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half against the Atlanta Legends at SDCCU Stadium.

Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Fleet tight end Gavin Escobar (89) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half against the Atlanta Legends at SDCCU Stadium. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

BUCS TO HOST CHIEFS AT HOME STADIUM DESPITE HURRICANE IAN'S DESTRUCTION IN FLORIDA

Escobar began working for the Long Beach Fire Department in February. He’s survived by his wife and two children.

The fire department, Cowboys and his alarm mater San Diego State sent their condolences on Twitter.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Gavin Escobar. Gavin was the epitome of a student-athlete, and a leader on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gavin's family in this incredibly difficult time," San Diego State AD John David Wicker said in a statement.

November 2, 2014: Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar (89) warms up before a football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

November 2, 2014: Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar (89) warms up before a football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two climbers from Los Angeles fell 200 feet to their deaths on the rock in 2000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.