Staten Island man accused of making death threats against protesters, politicians, FBI

Authorities arrested a convicted sex offender from New York City Tuesday morning, suspecting him of threatening to throw pipe bombs into crowds of protesters, “blow up” the FBI and kill people with differing political views, according to the Justice Department.

Brian Maiorana, a 54-year-old Staten Island resident, is accused of posting about the “extermination” of Democrats “as well as their family members,” and about blowing up an FBI building, according to the criminal complaint.

“The Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election,” acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said in a statement. “Americans have a constitutional right to voice their opinions, but this Office will not tolerate violence or threats of violence used to intimidate others with whom they disagree.”

Maiorana also said the 1978 “Turner Diaries” novel, which employs White nationalist and neo-Nazi themes, including overthrowing the U.S. government and genocide, “must come to life.”

He referred to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as “the Jew Senator from Jew York.”

Maiorana is a Level 1 registered sex offender after a 2007 conviction for statutory sexual assault in Pennsylvania. As a result, he is not allowed to legally possess or obtain firearms and ammunition, but the criminal complaint alleges that he both posted online about owning weapons and purchased handgun parts as recently as July.

When the FBI executed a search warrant at his home, investigators said they seized at least one unspecified “semiautomatic firearm.”

“A word of advice to those who haven’t yet figured this out—the FBI will carry out our mission to protect the public’s safety and our constitutional right to disagree with one another, but we will not tolerate threats and acts of violence,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge William Sweeney Jr.