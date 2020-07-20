Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US protests
Published

St. Louis' top prosecutor says she's charging couple who flashed guns at crowd marching to mayor's office

Mark and Patricia McCloskey say they were defending themselves against violent demonstrators

Fox News
close
Armed St. Louis homeowner expects indictment for defending his propertyVideo

Armed St. Louis homeowner expects indictment for defending his property

Mark McCloskey defends brandishing gun against protesters who threatened his home; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Monday she's charging the couple who flashed guns at a crowd marching to the mayor's office last month with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Gardner, the city's top prosecutor, told The Associated Press that Mark and Patricia McCloskey also faced a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault over the June 28 incident. "It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner -- that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis," Gardner said.

However, the McCloskeys have said many times they were defending themselves, with tensions high in St. Louis and other cities over race and law enforcement. They said that the crowd of demonstrators broke an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs, and that some violently threatened them.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending in US