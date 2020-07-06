Armed St. Louis homeowner says protesters threatened to kill her, move into her home

St. Louis resident Patricia McCloskey broke her silence on "Hannity" Monday after she and her husband Mark received national approbation for brandishing guns in the front yard of their home when protesters broke into their gated community last month.

The couple explained that they were preparing to sit down for dinner on their porch when "300 to 500 people" stormed their community gate and began violently moving toward them.

ST. LOUIS COUPLE DRAW WEAPONS ON PROTESTERS HEADED TO MAYOR'S HOUSE: REPORT

"People were screaming everything," Mark McCloskey said.

"[They said] That they were going to kill us," Patricia McCloskey added. "They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, 'That’s going to be my bedroom and that’s going to be the living room and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room," she recalled.

She said protesters also threatened to harm their dog, who was outside at the time of the incident.

"They said 'I’m going to be killing her, too,'" she said].

On Friday, protesters returned to the McCloskey residence, taunting the homeowners who hired a private security company to protect their home after receiving word of the planned visit.

MARK MCCLOSKEY SPEAKS OUT

"We got a tip that the people were coming back and they were coming back specifically for us and to get us and to burn the house," Mark said. "We started trying to get private security. We had been told that the city police have been ordered to stand down.

"Thursday afternoon, we started hiding valuables and securing the house," he explained.

The protest was loud, but non-violent, Mark McCloskey said.

"We had a good routine on Friday. The local police stood up like champs and we had our own security. Everything happened just like it’s supposed to happen. The crowd was loud but they weren’t allowed to do anything wrong."

