South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

Snowfall is forecast across Minnesota and Wisconsin

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. 

Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. 

In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana

North Dakota snow totals

North Dakota snow totals (Credit: Fox News)

In North Dakota, travel remains widely shut down, as snowdrifts as high as 7 feet have been reported. 

The last of the snowfall from this system will taper off across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday. 

However, the heavy snowfall totals will stick around for a while. 

Map of current U.S. snow cover

Map of current U.S. snow cover (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures across these areas will remain below freezing until the middle of next week.

In the southern U.S., an active period of some stormy weather is forecast for Easter weekend

Map of southern severe storm threats

Map of southern severe storm threats (Credit: Fox News)

The severe potential for these storms is limited, but isolated severe storms will be possible each day. 

Beginning Friday evening, storms will start from Oklahoma into the lower Mississippi Valley

Excessive moisture may be the biggest concern with these storms. 

Totals of over 2 inches will be widespread, while local amounts may reach 4-5 inches.

