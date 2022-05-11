South to see record-breaking heat as East Coast to experience flooding, gusty winds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Summertime heat will expand across the Plains, up into the Midwest and even the interior Northeast through Thursday.

Record-breaking temperatures will soar into the upper 90s for the southern U.S.

An area of low pressure along the East Coast will continue to bring gusty winds, coastal flooding, periods of rain and cooler conditions for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Across the West, cooler-than-average air has been the story, with higher elevation snow.

The weather has not helped the fire danger for the Southwest and High Plains, as strong winds and warm dry conditions persist.