South to see record-breaking heat as East Coast to experience flooding, gusty winds

Fire danger continues in Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Summertime heat will expand across the Plains, up into the Midwest and even the interior Northeast through Thursday.  

Warm weather building northward

Warm weather building northward (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking temperatures will soar into the upper 90s for the southern U.S.

Eastern wind gust forecast

Eastern wind gust forecast (Credit: Fox News)

An area of low pressure along the East Coast will continue to bring gusty winds, coastal flooding, periods of rain and cooler conditions for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. 

Western forecast high temperatures

Western forecast high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Across the West, cooler-than-average air has been the story, with higher elevation snow.  

Southwest fire weather alerts

Southwest fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The weather has not helped the fire danger for the Southwest and High Plains, as strong winds and warm dry conditions persist.

