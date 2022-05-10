Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wildfire
Published

Effort against Southwest fires continues as wind, dust impact region

More than 1.2M acres have burned nationwide this year

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fires continued to burn in the Southwest on Tuesday, tearing through pine, brush and grass. 

In New Mexico, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires spread to 203,920 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. 

The agency said the fires were 39% contained by the 1,759 personnel working against Red Flag conditions to put them out. 

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRE SCORCHES ABOUT 275 SQUARE MILES, FUELED BY STRONG WINDS AND HIGH TEMPERATURES

Schoolchildren in Las Vegas, New Mexico, resumed in-person classes, while residents on the fire’s northern and southern edges remained under evacuation orders.

Exceptions were made for students still displaced by the blazes or those whose health has been impacted by the smoke. 

Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off glass at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. 

Reddened by wildfire smoke, the sun is seen reflected off glass at the train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds.  (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Some classes in a neighboring school district continued virtually. 

Crews in Arizona were fighting a fire near the U.S.-Mexico border that forced several dozen from their homes.

Dangerous weather was forecast for much of the drought-stricken region, with red flag warnings issued for much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR WARNS ABOUT 'SERIOUS' WEEKEND FIRE WEATHER

Wind, often grounding essential aircraft, will continue to be a factor this week, as well as low humidity.

All of this comes as dust storms, with winds at speeds of 50 mph to 70 mph, tore through the region.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 12 active large fires across the U.S., including six in New Mexico. 

A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds. 

A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Area residents have been on and off of evacuation orders of the past month as fires grow and move with intense and unpredictable winds.  (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Three new large fires were reported over the weekend in Arizona and Texas. 

This year, 23,366 wildfires have burned more than 1.2 million acres nationwide.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the region. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scientists and fire experts say they are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.