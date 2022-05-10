Effort against Southwest fires continues as wind, dust impact region

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fires continued to burn in the Southwest on Tuesday, tearing through pine, brush and grass.

In New Mexico, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires spread to 203,920 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The agency said the fires were 39% contained by the 1,759 personnel working against Red Flag conditions to put them out.

Schoolchildren in Las Vegas, New Mexico, resumed in-person classes, while residents on the fire’s northern and southern edges remained under evacuation orders.

Exceptions were made for students still displaced by the blazes or those whose health has been impacted by the smoke.

Some classes in a neighboring school district continued virtually.

Crews in Arizona were fighting a fire near the U.S.-Mexico border that forced several dozen from their homes.

Dangerous weather was forecast for much of the drought-stricken region, with red flag warnings issued for much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas.

Wind, often grounding essential aircraft, will continue to be a factor this week, as well as low humidity.

All of this comes as dust storms, with winds at speeds of 50 mph to 70 mph, tore through the region.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 12 active large fires across the U.S., including six in New Mexico.

Three new large fires were reported over the weekend in Arizona and Texas.

This year, 23,366 wildfires have burned more than 1.2 million acres nationwide.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the region.

Scientists and fire experts say they are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change .

