Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota

South Dakota prisoners charged with attempted murder for attack on guards

Lester Monroe, Kyle Jones also charged with aggravated assault

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two South Dakota prison inmates are charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say they assaulted a corrections officer then attacked another officer who rushed to help.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER SHOOTS, WOUNDS PERSON AT STURGIS CONVENIENCE STORE

Both officers were treated for injuries at a hospital and released after they were attacked Thursday morning inside the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Prosecutors didn't provide details on the attack or the extent of the officers' injuries.

Marty Jackley

Republican South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley leaves the Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The inmates — 48-year-old Lester Monroe and 30-year-old Kyle Jones — are charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release.

LIFE SENTENCE FOR SOUTH DAKOTA MAN WHO FATALLY SHOT 3 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Monroe is serving a more than 13-year sentence for assault on an officer and auto theft. Jones is serving a more than 50-year sentence for manslaughter, eluding police and a drug charge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monroe and Jones remain in the custody of the penitentiary and cannot be reached for comment. Their charges did not appear Friday in the state’s online court records, so it was not immediately clear if they have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.