South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper shoots, wounds person at Sturgis convenience store

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a person by a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper at a convenience store Wednesday in Sturgis, where a big annual motorcycle rally is underway.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater issued a brief statement confirming that one person was shot and wounded by a trooper, and said more information would be released later, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

"We’re not releasing details at this time other than all the officers are safe and there is no threat to public safety," he said at his daily briefing.

The Sturgis Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station just off Interstate 90. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led to the shooting.

Initial statements from authorities did not say whether the incident might be linked to the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the Black Hills city every year.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation at the request of the Highway Patrol. The Patrol is cooperating in the investigation, according to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Authorities asked for any photos or videos connected to the incident to be shared with law enforcement.

A daily update from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said two people had died in fatal accidents associated with this year's rally as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, with 59 arrests on charges of driving under the influence and 132 misdemeanor or felony drug arrests.



