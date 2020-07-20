Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Woman's remains found in shallow grave at South Carolina cornfield: report

The woman had been reported missing by family members

By David Aaro | Fox News
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in a shallow grave Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, according to a county coroner.

Sheriff deputies discovered the remains at a cornfield in the town of Gaffney around 2 p.m. after she had been reported missing by family members, said Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler in a news release.

Fowler said an autopsy will be performed to confirm her identity and cause of death, Fox Carolina reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

