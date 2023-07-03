Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina plane crash near golf course leaves 4 dead, 1 injured, FAA says

The single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed northwest of Grand Stand Airport

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The plane crashed near the Barefoot Landing Resort and Golf Course.

Four people were killed and another was injured in a Sunday plane crash in South Carolina near a golf course, officials have confirmed. 

One person was reported to have died Sunday, but the total number of dead rose to four by Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that five people were on board. 

The single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed northwest of Grand Stand Airport in North Myrtle Beach around 11 a.m. on Sunday. 

A visitor to the area, Iris Gaines, told the Myrtle Beach Sun News she spotted the plane flying "sort of crazy like" with one of its wings higher than the other just before the crash. 

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina fatal plane crash

Plane crash in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The FAA confirmed four people were killed and another was injured when the small plane went down. (Beth Goff Photography )

"It was so close over this condo," she told the newspaper.

North Myrtle Beach police spokesman Patrick Wilkinson said the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived, and the paper reported some trees appeared to be down along a road near the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

