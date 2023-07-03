Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

2 rescued in California after single-engine airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe

One of the people rescued from Lake Tahoe, CA, sustained a serious head injury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

PHILADELPHIA I-95 COLLAPSE: HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT WRECKAGE SITE, FAMILY IDS TRUCK DRIVER

lake tahoe

Clouds hover over the mountains lining Lake Tahoe on Oct. 26, 2022. On Saturday, boaters rescued two people after a small plane crashed into the lake. (George Rose/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.