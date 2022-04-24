Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty, police say

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr killed in line of duty

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A South Carolina police officer was shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot after a suspect opened fire on three officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call around 2:48 a.m., the department said.

Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot and killed early Sunday, the Cayce Police Department confirmed.

Officials confirmed Barr’s death shortly after 7 a.m.

Authorities were expected to provide more details later Sunday.

Cayce is a city located just outside the state capital Columbia.

