South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty, police say

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr killed in line of duty
A South Carolina police officer was shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.
Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot after a suspect opened fire on three officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call around 2:48 a.m., the department said.
Officials confirmed Barr’s death shortly after 7 a.m.
Authorities were expected to provide more details later Sunday.
Cayce is a city located just outside the state capital Columbia.