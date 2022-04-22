Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas police officer injured in hit and run during traffic stop

A Las Vegas police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.  

A motorcycle officer was conducting the stop at State Route 95 and Interstate 15 when the driver of the vehicle being stopped reversed into the bike and took off. 

The officer was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma as a precaution, police said. The condition of the officer has not been disclosed. 

No arrests in connection with the incident have been announced. 

Fox News has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

