South Carolina
Published

South Carolina mall shooting suspect's bond set at $25,000, can go to work with ankle monitor

Jewayne Price was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol

By Paul Best | Fox News
A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for a suspect in a mall shooting on Saturday that left 14 people injured, according to the Columbia Police Department. 

Jewayne Price, 22, will be on house arrest but allowed to travel to and from work while wearing an ankle monitor if he posts bond. 

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Jewayne Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. 

Jewayne Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.  (Columbia Police Department)

Price was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to court records. 

SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES MORE THAN A DOZEN INJURED

He is one of three people who were detained by law enforcement as a person of interest following the shooting.  

"We don’t believe this was random," Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a news conference. "We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire."

    Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

    Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The 14 victims range in age from 15 to 73. At least nine of them suffered gunshot wounds. 

"Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," Columbiana Centre said in a statement. "We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

