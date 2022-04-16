South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured, three detained: Officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twelve people were injured during in a South Carolina mall shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police in South Carolina responded to a 911 call that was made around 2:03 p.m. that reported gunfire near the GAP store inside the Columbiana Centre, a mall in Columbia, South Carolina. Multiple 911 calls were made after that, according to Columbia Police Department Chief William H. Holbrook.

Among the 12 people injured, 10 suffered gunshot wounds, and two were injured in the stampede that followed the gunfire inside the mall.

Eight people who suffered gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals, and two people self-reported their wounds, according to Holbrook. Two people are in critical but stable condition, and six people are in stable condition.

Officials say that the oldest victim is 73-years-old, and the youngest is 15-years-old.

Holbrook said that at least three people were seen with firearms inside the mall, and at least one person fired a weapon.

He said that law enforcement officials are currently going through the mall and removing people who were sheltering in place during the shooting.

In a statement relayed by the police department, the Columbiana Center said that the incident is "senseless."

The Columbia Police Department initially said there were "shots fired" at the mall in a tweet around 2:28 p.m.

The police department said that a reunification area has been set up at a Fairfield Inn on 320 Columbiana Drive.