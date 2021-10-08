Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

South Carolina deputy injured, suspect killed in shootout, authorities say

The suspect died at the scene

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot and an armed suspect was killed during a shootout Friday, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred at The Court at Redstone complex in Indian Land, 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were executing a search warrant at an apartment unit related to a missing person investigation. At some points, shots rang out. 

The armed man and deputy were both wounded, authorities said. The suspected shooter died at the scene and the wounded deputy was taken to a hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No other injuries were reported. Friday's shooting was the 30th involving a law enforcement officer in the state this year. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. 

Only one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

Your Money