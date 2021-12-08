Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Snowy weather forecast for West, impacting travel

Utah, Colorado, Wyoming to see more than a foot of snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 8 Video

National weather forecast for December 8

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A snowstorm is developing across the West bringing impressive snow totals from the Sierra Nevada into the Intermountain West and the Rockies.  

STORM SWEEPS HAWAII, BRINGS THREAT OF 'CATASTROPHIC' FLOODS

Over a foot of snow will fall across portions of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.  

West snwo forecast

West snwo forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Difficult if not impossible travel will impact some of these areas where winter storm watches have been issued.  

West winter weather alerts

West winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest will also get significant snow through Friday and this active weather pattern will bring some much-needed rain to parts of Southern California. 

Record heat for the U.S.

Record heat for the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Light snow will fall over parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes where temperatures are still cold, but we’ve got another warm-up on the way for the central U.S. with temperatures into the 70s and 80s.  

Record heat in Texas

Record heat in Texas (Credit: Fox News)

Record highs will be possible as we end the workweek. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).

Your Money