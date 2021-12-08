Snowy weather forecast for West, impacting travel

A snowstorm is developing across the West bringing impressive snow totals from the Sierra Nevada into the Intermountain West and the Rockies.

STORM SWEEPS HAWAII, BRINGS THREAT OF 'CATASTROPHIC' FLOODS

Over a foot of snow will fall across portions of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

Difficult if not impossible travel will impact some of these areas where winter storm watches have been issued.

The Northwest will also get significant snow through Friday and this active weather pattern will bring some much-needed rain to parts of Southern California.

Light snow will fall over parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes where temperatures are still cold, but we’ve got another warm-up on the way for the central U.S. with temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Record highs will be possible as we end the workweek.