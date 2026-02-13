Shooting at South Carolina State University leaves two dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people were killed and at least one other was injured in a campus shooting Thursday at South Carolina State University.

The university confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

The identities of the victims and the condition of the wounded person have not been released.

The university said it issued a campus lockdown at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday following a report of a shooting in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex.

The campus remains on lockdown as of 1 a.m.

The university’s Department of Public Safety is being assisted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in patrolling on and around the campus.

Friday classes have been canceled, the university said, and counselors are available for students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.