Police and Law Enforcement

Shooting at South Carolina State University leaves two dead

The university has canceled Friday classes in response to the shooting

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Two people were killed and at least one other was injured in a campus shooting Thursday at South Carolina State University.

The university confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

The identities of the victims and the condition of the wounded person have not been released.

The university said it issued a campus lockdown at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday following a report of a shooting in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex.

South Carolina State University

Two people were killed and at least one other was injured in a shooting at South Carolina State University on Feb. 12. (Jacob Boomsma via Getty images)

The campus remains on lockdown as of 1 a.m.

The university’s Department of Public Safety is being assisted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in patrolling on and around the campus.

The shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a student residency hall on South Carolina State University's campus in Orangeburg, S.C., on Thursday night, the university said.

The shooting happened at Hugine Suites, a student residency hall on South Carolina State University's campus in Orangeburg, S.C., on Thursday night, the university said. (Google Maps)

Friday classes have been canceled, the university said, and counselors are available for students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
