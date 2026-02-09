Maryland high school locked down after shooting leaves one person injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Maryland announced Monday afternoon that a shooting occurred inside a high school, with one person confirmed to have been shot.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thomas S. Wootton High School remains under lockdown as additional officials gather at the scene.

Authorities said all roads leading to the school have been closed at this time.

Parents are advised to go to a nearby campus at Robert Frost Middle School, located at 9201 Scott Drive, which has been designated as the meeting location.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

