Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Maryland

Maryland high school locked down after shooting leaves one person injured

One victim at Thomas S. Wootton High School confirmed to have been shot

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Maryland announced Monday afternoon that a shooting occurred inside a high school, with one person confirmed to have been shot.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thomas S. Wootton High School remains under lockdown as additional officials gather at the scene.

entrance of high school

Thomas S. Wootton High School In Maryland has been placed under a lockdown on Feb. 9, 2026. (Google Maps)

Authorities said all roads leading to the school have been closed at this time.

Parents are advised to go to a nearby campus at Robert Frost Middle School, located at 9201 Scott Drive, which has been designated as the meeting location.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue