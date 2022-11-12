Shooting outside Orlando high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting outside of an Orlando-area high school football game left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night.

Orlando police said officers were working extra duty at the Jones High School Athletic Complex for the football game between Jones High and Wekiva High when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot around 8:22 p.m.

When officers arrived in the lot north of the football field, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 ARRESTED, GUN RECOVERED AFTER THREAT REPORTED AT TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME

A couple of hours later around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a third shooting victim.

That person reportedly took themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT DEAD, 4 OTHERS INJURED IN SHOOTING AFTER FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and the people hit had attended the football game, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Orlando police said four juveniles were detained, and one of those four was carrying a firearm. A possible suspect is also believed to be in custody.

It's not known if any of the people in custody are affiliated with either high school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.