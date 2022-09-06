Expand / Collapse search
Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park in Vermont leaves 1 man dead

Associated Press
Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police say they believe the shooting that took place at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday specifically targeted the victim, identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia.

The Sunday shooting was the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year and the third homicide.

The suspect of a fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park is still at large, and the police are asking the public for help.

"This is an incident that we believe is different from some of the incidents that we’ve seen more recently," said acting police Chief Jon Murad. "It does not appear to have risen from an immediate dispute which has been the pattern for a lot of our gunfire incidents."

Murad said there was no immediate threat to the public, but many people were out late in the city's downtown near the park.

"There is always a threat to the public when people are discharging firearms in our city’s core," Murad said.