TOP 3

1. Sheriff says Guthrie case far from 'cold' as new leads emerge and more top headlines

2. World's top scientists hold convention where true feelings on DEI, Trump come out

3. Billionaire Victoria's Secret mogul Les Wexner to testify in House Jeffrey Epstein probe

MAJOR HEADLINES

JUDGE'S REBUKE — Mistrial declared in Texas ICE detention center ambush case over defense lawyer's T-shirt. Continue reading …

ARENA AMBUSH — Trans father methodically shot family members one by one at son’s hockey game: police. Continue reading …

HUNT FOR KILLER — Police investigate homicide after Ohio substitute teacher found dead in her home. Continue reading …

OCEAN WARFARE — US military strikes three vessels linked to narco-trafficking and terrorist groups. Continue reading …

PULLING THE PLUG — Billionaire exec of major hotel empire steps down over Epstein ties. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ATOMIC STANDOFF — Iran signals nuclear progress in Geneva as Trump calls for full dismantlement. Continue reading …

RIGGING THE GAME — Latina House Republican asks SCOTUS to stop Dem-led effort to 'racially' redraw seat. Continue reading …

'SAFETY THREATS' — Dem governor's anti-ICE law ignites backlash after illegal alien's alleged attack. Continue reading …

VOTING WAR — GOP’s SAVE Act faces Democratic blockade as Sen Mike Lee calls criticism ‘absurd.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

BELIEF BATTLE — Teacher allegedly threatened with termination for refusing to read LGBTQ book to first graders. Continue reading …

MUZZLED — Colbert says CBS blocked him from airing Dem interview amid FCC crackdown. Continue reading …

WHITE HOUSE WATCH — Major Trump critic has 'not dismissed' another presidential run ahead of 2028 election. Continue reading …

'I WAS SCARED' — Former body positivity influencer says movement became ‘radical.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

NICOLE VELASCO & ERIN MERSINO – America's churches under siege as violence increasingly invades sacred ground. Continue reading …

ALEX BERENSON – I warned about cannabis dangers 7 years ago and nobody wanted to listen. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — Several skiers reported missing after avalanche during extreme weather conditions. Continue reading …

SILENT SPREAD — Emerging fungal STD spreads throughout state as experts issue warning. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on retro recipes and Olympic origins. Take the quiz here …

UP IN SMOKE — Major airline's flight delayed after small cabin detail discovered missing. Continue reading …

HEARTS MELT — Child creates adorable new feeding ritual with pet kitten. See video ...

WATCH

NANCY GRACE — There are going to be more setbacks than advances in Guthrie case. See video …

HARVEY LEVIN — TMZ will no longer publicly say if they receive alleged Guthrie ransom letters. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as we examine the push to overhaul America’s food safety rules and what it could mean for your diet. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

