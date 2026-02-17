State confirms outbreak of sexually transmitted fungal infection, experts urge caution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota health officials are warning of an outbreak of a contagious fungal skin infection.

The condition is triggered by Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), the same fungal species that causes ringworm.

The primary symptom is round, red, irritated rashes that spread across the body, which can be itchy and painful, according to the state’s health alert.

"TMVII is a specific type of fungus that is part of a larger family that causes the usually benign but irksome conditions such as ringworm, jock itch and athlete's foot," Dr. Hayden Andrews, an infectious disease expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center, told Fox News Digital.

"The symptoms are similar to that of the usual cases of ringworm or jock itch and depend on the part of the body that became infected," he went on. "These usually manifest as round, itchy spots that may have a rough appearance and could be mistaken as eczema."

The first case of TMVII in Minnesota was confirmed in July 2025, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Since then, an additional 13 cases have been confirmed and another 27 are suspected in the area.

The first U.S. case was identified in New York in 2024. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed cases in multiple U.S. cities.

"In response to several individuals seeking care and providing information on other individuals that may also have been infected, MDH established an enhanced surveillance system to identify cases in Minnesota," MDH said in a statement.

"This suggests it is spreading in networks and thus can cause outbreaks."

TMVII spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with the fungus, including sexual activity, according to the alert.

Fungal spores can also spread via contaminated objects and surfaces, such as sharing towels at the gym or walking around barefoot in communal bathing facilities.

Todd Wills, MD, professor of internal medicine at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, noted that TMVII is the only identified fungal sexually transmitted disease.

"The populations currently at greatest risk are men who have sex with men and commercial sex workers; however, the infection can be spread from any infected individual," he told Fox News Digital.

Those with a history of sexually transmitted infections are also at higher risk.

"Diagnosis is often made based on the appearance of the rash and its lack of responsiveness to typical over-the-counter antifungal medications," Wills said. "A confirmed diagnosis may require a sample of the rash via skin scraping, although treatment is often initiated before results of these tests are available."

The Minnesota outbreak is unique not in the type of infection, but in the way it is spread, according to Andrews.

"The cases in Minnesota, and previously in New York in 2024, were spread by sexual contact and genetically found to be TMVII. This suggests it is spreading in networks and thus can cause outbreaks," he said.

The lesions can be more widespread and serious in people who are immunocompromised, Andrews noted. If left treated, some rashes may lead to scarring or worsening infections.

"While routine cases of ringworm or athlete's foot typically resolve with antifungal creams in a few days, we are finding that TMVII often requires antifungal pills, sometimes for several weeks for complete resolution," the doctor said. "Fortunately, our current antifungal medications appear to work against TMVII."

To help decrease the spread, the doctors agreed that people with symptoms should avoid close, skin-to-skin contact and refrain from sharing personal items, like towels and linens.

"Similarly, all linens and towels in the household should be thoroughly washed on high heat and bathing areas sanitized," Andrews added.

Anyone with symptoms should seek immediate medical care, health officials advised. Minnesota healthcare providers are urged to report any suspected cases for lab testing.