Inside world's top science society's convention bashing Trump, pushing DEI, pronouns: 'Felt like a funeral'

FIRST ON FOX: One of the world’s largest and most influential scientific societies held its annual conference last weekend, which a Fox News Digital review found was littered with examples of progressive messaging, criticisms of the Trump administration, and "woke" workshops.

Attendees who showed up at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) event, held at the Phoenix Convention Center from Feb. 12-14, were immediately greeted at registration with identifier stickers that used gender pronouns such as "they/them," "xi/xer," "xe/xem," and other descriptors that critics have alleged have little to do with science and biology.

During the meeting’s opening night, shortly after a 10-minute hoop dance routine from traditional Native American dancers, AAAS CEO Dr. Sudip Parikh told the audience that it’s been a "hard" and "tough year for science and scientists in this country."

Parikh went on to blame DOGE for the "devastation" of "some of our science agencies" and the "president’s budget request" that "cut science by half" and, in his opinion, amounted to "forfeiting the future."

"What happened over the course of the last year is a rupture. We’re not going back, it’s not possible, too much damage has been done, too much has changed. There’s an entire generation of scientists that have a scar, a scar that is not going to go away," Parikh explained, adding that scars can "make us tougher" and "become almost shields" that "build resilience."

Parikh told the crowd that he warned last year that Robert F. Kennedy Jr was the "wrong person" for Health and Human Services secretary and said, "I still feel that way," which prompted laughter and applause from the crowd.

"It’s going to take protests, it’s going to take politics, it’s going to take the ability to not speak gibberish, all of that has got to come together if we’re going to fight for the inheritance of the enlightenment to continue to make this world a better place," Parikh said.

Workshops at the event, which provided gender-neutral washrooms, included a session titled "Mao-Mei Liu: Nurturing Diversity in Science is Resistance," and another called "Investigating the Role of Race in Clinical Decision-Making."

"Who Gets to Belong? Disability, Power, and Participation in Higher Education," another workshop was called.

Dr. Theresa A. Maldonado, a world-renowned expert in electrical engineering, delivered the president’s address at the conference and also lamented what a difficult year 2025 was for science and suggested climate change was responsible for the devastating southern California wildfires last year.

AAAS, the publisher of the highly respected Science magazine, posted several more videos over the course of the next few days, many including speakers who criticized the Trump administration and injected politics into discussions.

"Colonial Legacies, Climate Crises, and the Erosion of Mobility Choice" was another workshop that scientists at the conference were offered and in an interview with "climate justice scholar" Jola Ajibade, she explained how climate change has benefited a "few wealthy people" while "low-income communities are displaced."

"At the center of my work is giving a voice but also bringing to the attention of everyone the impact of a slew of climate solutions, the impact of those solutions on low-income communities, on Black communities, on indigenous, on Latino communities as well," Ajibade explained, adding that she is focused on finding a "decolonial" approach.

Listed sponsors of the event included the Science Philanthropy Alliance, a group tied to the progressive consulting behemoth Arabella Advisors through the New Venture Fund, a nonprofit that pushes a variety of progressive causes.

"The whole thing that is sad for me is that when I attended these conferences in the first Trump administration there was plenty of liberal nonsense, but it still was a celebration of science and the achievements of the year, and you left excited," an event attendee told Fox News Digital.

"This year felt like a funeral, with nothing but griping and moaning. Why would people want to keep coming back year after year with something like that? I suspect that is why their attendance greatly suffered this year compared to the pre-COVID years. Their constant pleas to keep politics out of science are completely undercut by their perpetual whining and endorsing utter craziness. They’re happy for science to be political, as long as it’s leftist."

Additionally, as lawmakers in the United States continue to warn about the growing threat posed by China and what they believe is the CCP’s infiltration of top institutions in the United States — particularly in the medical and science fields — the AAAS conference opted to allow the Beijing-based research institute Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) to operate a booth at the event.

The state-run Chinese academy, which has faced controversy over its ties to China’s government and military, has collaborated with a Chinese medical technology firm linked to a 2013 U.S. bribery case involving NIH-funded research. The company has also installed equipment in leading American research labs.

"The AAAS says that their organization wants to ‘inspire’ future scientists and engineers, but session topics and material from their meeting actually discourage participants from relying on their effort and merit and turns the focus to race and ethnicity," Johnathan Butcher, acting director of the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

"These are the very same kind of racist ideas inspired by DEI that have been prohibited in universities, state governments, and the federal government, because the ideas violate state and federal civil rights laws," Butcher added. "Policymakers should be aware of what this organization is doing and make sure the association is not promoting racial preferences in hiring, promotion or research awards in academia or anywhere else."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an AAAS spokesperson said, "A broad spectrum of the scientific enterprise attends the meeting. The topics covered were wide-ranging across scientific disciplines and are proposed by scientists. AAAS respects their First Amendment right to free speech."