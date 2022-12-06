Shanquella Robinson's family seeking answers in her mysterious Mexico vacation death: 'Just want to know why'

The family of a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico is expressing frustration about the lack of answers they have received over a month after her death.

"I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested," Sallamondra Robinson, the mother of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mexico in late October, told The Independent . "The FBI is not telling anything."

Shanquella Robinson was found dead in the city of San José del Cabo on Oct. 29 after traveling to the resort area with six friends the day before, and Mexican authorities say that her cause of death was a severe spinal cord injury.

Robinson had been traveling to the resort town with a group of six friends who reportedly told her family that she had died from alcohol poisoning before a medical examiner announced otherwise and authorities launched a femicide investigation, essentially a homicide investigation in which the deceased is often believed to have been targeted because of her gender.

"They said she wasn’t feeling well, that it was alcohol poisoning," Sallamondra Robinson said after receiving frantic calls from her daughter’s friends.

"I couldn’t confront them really, because they were gone," Robinson told The Independent. "I did talk to police. I didn’t talk to the other ones [again] because I didn’t see them anymore. They came [to our home] before the autopsy came."

After Robinson’s death, a video circulated on social media appearing to show a woman attacking Robinson. WSOC-TV reported that Robinson’s mother identified the people in the video as her daughter’s friends.

Mexican officials are now speculating that Robinson received medical care from a professional before she was discovered by authorities and pronounced dead.

As part of the femicide investigation, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for an individual whose name has not been publicly released.

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor," said Baja California Sur prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, according to ABC News.

He added, "Actually it wasn't a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America."

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, t old WCNC-TV that he’s also still looking for answers in the case.

"She was so full of life," he told the outlet. "I just want to know why."

"She had her whole life ahead of her. She didn’t deserve this. I’m not going to let her die in vain."

"There’s a whole lot of unanswered questions in my mind about her death," he told Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Charlotte Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the "investigation is ongoing" and the bureau "has no further comment."

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report