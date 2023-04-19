Severe weather brings threats to Plains, Mississippi Valley, including thunderstorms

Several days of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the central and southern Plains and Mississippi Valley over the next few days.

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain, with the potential for flooding, could target a widespread section of the country.

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, temperatures will soar above average and help fuel these storms.

Behind the front, very cold air will set the stage for measurable snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes.

