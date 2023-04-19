Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather brings threats to Plains, Mississippi Valley, including thunderstorms

Much of US is forecast to see tornadoes, large hail

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Several days of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the central and southern Plains and Mississippi Valley over the next few days.  

A multi-day threat of severe weather

A multi-day threat of severe weather (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain, with the potential for flooding, could target a widespread section of the country.  

Rain forecast through Sunday in the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast through Sunday in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, temperatures will soar above average and help fuel these storms.

The Spring temperature swing

The Spring temperature swing (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the front, very cold air will set the stage for measurable snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes.  

Snow still forecast through Saturday in the northern U.S.

Snow still forecast through Saturday in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay informed of your latest forecast details with FOX Weather. 

