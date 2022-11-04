Severe weather over Plains, Mississippi Valley brings potential for dangerous tornadoes
Northwest is forecast to see snow, heavy rain
There is a setup for a significant severe weather outbreak, including dangerous tornadoes on Friday across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.
SEE IMAGES: REMEMBERING SUPERSTORM SANDY 10 YEARS LATER
Ahead of the cold front associated with this widespread storm system, temperatures will be well above average and into record-setting territory this weekend.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Meanwhile, heavy rain and higher-elevation snow will be the story over the next few days for the Northwest.