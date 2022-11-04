Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather over Plains, Mississippi Valley brings potential for dangerous tornadoes

Northwest is forecast to see snow, heavy rain

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
There is a setup for a significant severe weather outbreak, including dangerous tornadoes on Friday across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.  

The threat of severe storms in the Plains, Mississippi Valley on Friday

The threat of severe storms in the Plains, Mississippi Valley on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Potential record-high temperatures in the Northeast on Saturday

Potential record-high temperatures in the Northeast on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this widespread storm system, temperatures will be well above average and into record-setting territory this weekend.  

Rainfall forecast in the Northwest through Sunday

Rainfall forecast in the Northwest through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, heavy rain and higher-elevation snow will be the story over the next few days for the Northwest. 

