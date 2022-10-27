Expand / Collapse search
SEE IMAGES: Remembering Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

Superstorm Sandy slammed New Jersey and New York 10 years ago with significant winds and deadly storm surge

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
Fox News’ Laura Ingle talks to New Jersey and New York homeowners still financially struggling a decade after the devastating superstorm.

Ten years have passed since New Jersey and New York experienced a direct hit from one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. 

Superstorm Sandy affected the entire Eastern seaboard of the United States from Florida to Maine, causing billions of dollars in damage.

The storm made landfall in New Jersey and New York on October 29, 2012. 

Sandy's powerful winds and storm surge devastated many Jersey Shore communities and put parts of New York City underwater. The storm caused mass power outages and fuel shortages for weeks and displaced thousands of people from their homes.

Here are photos showing the extent of the storm surge on parts of the Jersey Shore and New York City 10 years ago. 

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 1 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath in Belmar, New Jersey. (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 2 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath in Asbury Park, New Jersey which made landfall a decade ago. (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • This Oct. 30, 2012 aerial photo provided by the U.S.Air Force shows flooding on the New Jersey shoreline during a search and rescue mission by 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard. By late Tuesday, the winds and flooding inflicted by the fast-weakening Superstorm Sandy had subsided, leaving at least 55 people dead along the Atlantic Coast and splintering beachfront homes and boardwalks from the mid-Atlantic states to southern New England. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
    Image 3 of 21

    This Oct. 30, 2012 aerial photo provided by the U.S.Air Force shows flooding on the New Jersey shoreline during a search and rescue mission by 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard. By late Tuesday, the winds and flooding inflicted by the fast-weakening Superstorm Sandy had subsided, leaving at least 55 people dead along the Atlantic Coast and splintering beachfront homes and boardwalks from the mid-Atlantic states to southern New England. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen) (Public Domain2012)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 4 of 21

    A man kayaks across a flooded road caused by Superstorm Sandy on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 5 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • This aerial photo shows the destroyed homes left in the wake of superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, N.J. New Jersey got the brunt of Sandy, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Image 6 of 21

    This aerial photo shows the destroyed homes left in the wake of superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, N.J. New Jersey got the brunt of Sandy, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) ( )

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 7 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • This photo made available by the New Jersey Governor's Office shows damage to the boardwalk in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 after superstorm Sandy made landfall in New Jersey Monday evening. (AP Photo/New Jersey Governor's Office, Tim Larsen)
    Image 8 of 21

    This photo made available by the New Jersey Governor's Office shows damage to the boardwalk in Belmar, N.J. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 after superstorm Sandy made landfall in New Jersey Monday evening. (AP Photo/New Jersey Governor&amp;#39;s Office, Tim Larsen) (New Jersey Governor's Office2012)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 9 of 21

    Locals survey the damage in Asbury Park caused by Superstorm Sandy after making landfall a decade ago on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 10 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • This aerial photo shows the destroyed homes left in the wake of superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, N.J. New Jersey got the brunt of Sandy, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Image 11 of 21

    This aerial photo shows the destroyed homes left in the wake of superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights, N.J. New Jersey got the brunt of Sandy, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) (AP2012)

  • Waves wash over a roller coaster from a Seaside Heights, N.J. amusement park that fell in the Atlantic Ocean during superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. New Jersey got the brunt of the massive storm, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Image 12 of 21

    Waves wash over a roller coaster from a Seaside Heights, N.J. amusement park that fell in the Atlantic Ocean during superstorm Sandy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. New Jersey got the brunt of the massive storm, which made landfall in the state and killed six people. More than 2 million customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of 2.7 million. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) (2012 AP)

  • Streets are flooded under the Manhattan Bridge in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 29, 2012. Sandy continued on its path Monday, as the storm forced the shutdown of mass transit, schools and financial markets, sending coastal residents fleeing, and threatening a dangerous mix of high winds and soaking rain. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    Image 13 of 21

    Streets are flooded under the Manhattan Bridge in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 29, 2012. Sandy continued on its path Monday, as the storm forced the shutdown of mass transit, schools and financial markets, sending coastal residents fleeing, and threatening a dangerous mix of high winds and soaking rain. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (AP2012)

  • Sea water floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, in New York. Sandy continued on its path Monday, as the storm forced the shutdown of mass transit, schools and financial markets, sending coastal residents fleeing, and threatening a dangerous mix of high winds and soaking rain.  (AP Photo/ John Minchillo)
    Image 14 of 21

    Sea water floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, in New York. Sandy continued on its path Monday, as the storm forced the shutdown of mass transit, schools and financial markets, sending coastal residents fleeing, and threatening a dangerous mix of high winds and soaking rain.  (AP Photo/ John Minchillo) (AP2012)

  • A man uses his mobile phone to photograph a closed and flooded subway station in lower Manhattan, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. Due to superstorm Sandy, New York City awakened Tuesday to a flooded subway system, shuttered financial markets and hundreds of thousands of people without power a day after a wall of seawater and high winds slammed into the city, destroying buildings and flooding tunnels. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Image 15 of 21

    A man uses his mobile phone to photograph a closed and flooded subway station in lower Manhattan, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. Due to superstorm Sandy, New York City awakened Tuesday to a flooded subway system, shuttered financial markets and hundreds of thousands of people without power a day after a wall of seawater and high winds slammed into the city, destroying buildings and flooding tunnels. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP2012)

  • Robert Bryce, right, walkswith his wife, Marcia Bryce, through destruction from superstorm Sandy on Route 35 in Seaside Heights, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Image 16 of 21

    Robert Bryce, right, walkswith his wife, Marcia Bryce, through destruction from superstorm Sandy on Route 35 in Seaside Heights, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ( )

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 17 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 18 of 21

    Superstorm Sandy's aftermath after it made landfall a decade ago on the Jersey Shore. Pictured are remnants of the Avon Beach Boardwalk that was swept away. (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Superstorm Sandy
    Image 19 of 21

    Locals survey the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy after it made landfall a decade ago on the Jersey Shore (2012) (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

  • Oct. 28, 2012: This NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Sandy off the Mid Atlantic coastline moving toward the north with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate coastal areas ahead of the onslaught.
    Image 20 of 21

    Oct. 28, 2012: This NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Sandy off the Mid Atlantic coastline moving toward the north with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate coastal areas ahead of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Weather Underground)

  • FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2012, file photo, a dog named Shaggy is handed from a National Guard truck to National Guard personnel after the dog and his owner left a flooded building in Hoboken, N.J., in the wake of superstorm Sandy. The storm drove New York and New Jersey residents from their homes, destroyed belongings and forced them to find shelter for themselves - and for their pets, said owners, who recounted tales of a dog swimming through flooded streets and extra food left behind for a tarantula no one was willing to take in. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
    Image 21 of 21

    FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2012, file photo, a dog named Shaggy is handed from a National Guard truck to National Guard personnel after the dog and his owner left a flooded building in Hoboken, N.J., in the wake of superstorm Sandy. The storm drove New York and New Jersey residents from their homes, destroyed belongings and forced them to find shelter for themselves - and for their pets, said owners, who recounted tales of a dog swimming through flooded streets and extra food left behind for a tarantula no one was willing to take in. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) ( )

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2020. 

Joshua covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital. 

He also photographs and documents current events.

Joshua is a New Jersey native and graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida with a B.S. in Communication. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com. 