SEE IMAGES: Remembering Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

Ten years have passed since New Jersey and New York experienced a direct hit from one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history.

Superstorm Sandy affected the entire Eastern seaboard of the United States from Florida to Maine, causing billions of dollars in damage.

The storm made landfall in New Jersey and New York on October 29, 2012.

Sandy's powerful winds and storm surge devastated many Jersey Shore communities and put parts of New York City underwater. The storm caused mass power outages and fuel shortages for weeks and displaced thousands of people from their homes.

Here are photos showing the extent of the storm surge on parts of the Jersey Shore and New York City 10 years ago.