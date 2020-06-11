Severe weather knocks out power to more than 500K in Midwest, flips semi-trucks; storm risk moves East

More than half a million customers lost power late Wednesday as severe thunderstorms blasted through the Midwest after remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal merged with another storm.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there were 300 reports of wind damage on Wednesday, concentrated over Michigan, northeast Indiana, Ohio and into northern Kentucky.

Many locations reported winds approaching 70 mph; downed trees and power lines damaged homes and businesses.

In Michigan, 430,000 customers of the state’s electric utilities, Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy, and Detroit-based DTE Energy, were reported to be without power late Wednesday.

And as of Thursday morning, power outage tracking site poweroutage.us showed more than 288,758 outages in Michigan and 100,500 outages in Ohio.

In the Detroit area, strong winds downed power lines, and left trees uprooted on garages and houses.

"I saw that my sunroom was blowing off of its foundation, off the house," Justin Macksoud told FOX2. "It was in half, it had an upper half and a lower half. Almost like a mouth, chomping up and down. And when it went up one final time, I noticed there was a tree laying there. I looked in the backyard and my oak and my maple had knocked each other and left giant holes in the concrete."

A church roof was peeled away in southeastern Michigan's Sanilac County.

Strong winds also caused two semi-trucks to overturn on U.S.-127 in Gratiot County, the Detroit News reported.

Video from LaGrange County, Ind., showed a semi-truck being blown over as storms moved through Wednesday afternoon.

In Ohio, severe storms caused the partial collapse of the historic Sandusky State Theatre.

The theater, which opened in 1928, was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. City officials said on Twitter the building suffered "extensive damage" from the storms.

"We love this city and can’t wait to help build the next chapter," the theater tweeted. "We will be back."

Besides the damaging winds, heavy rain and up to 2-inch hail was reported in the region.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported some lanes of Interstate 80/94 in Hammond were flooded after the rain.

Cold front that triggered Midwest storms moved east

A cold front stretching from Maine to Florida will bring the risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday to the East Coast.

The wet weather will linger across the MidAtlantic and Southeast over the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms can be expected across coastal sections of the Carolinas, Georgia, and into northern Florida.

New problems out West

Unsettled weather moves into the Pacific Northwest and Northern California Thursday.

Rain that moves into northern California by Thursday should reach Nevada by the weekend.

Because of low humidity and strong winds, fire danger remains elevated for parts of the Great Basin and Southern Plains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.