Senate OKs $480B debt-ceiling hike after 11 Republicans join Dems in letting vote proceed

Senators voted to approve a short-term increase to the federal debt ceiling Thursday night, ending a weekslong standoff on Capitol Hill and likely averting a default that could have triggered a recession.

Senate Democrats passed the $480 billion increase by a simple majority vote of 50-48. The vote on the final measure occurred after 11 GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in a vote to invoke cloture, clearing the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

The 11 Republicans who voted to allow the measure to proceed were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Whip John Thune, John Cornyn, Lisa Murkowski, Shelley Moore Capito, Richard Shelby, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, John Barrasso, Mike Rounds and Roy Blunt.

Florida mom gets standing ovation in Virginia after calling for 'mass exodus' from public schools

Florida mom Quisha King called for a "mass exodus" from the public school system, arguing that school officials left parents with no other choice for fighting left-wing ideas.

Her comments came during the annual Family Research Council's Pray Vote Stand Summit during a Thursday panel on "Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale."

"I really think at this point the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system – that's it," King said. In response, she received prolonged applause, and many in the audience rose to their feet at the Leesburg, Virginia, event.

King previously drew national attention in June for her speech opposing critical race theory (CRT). She works with the group Moms for Liberty, which is one of many battling CRT and other ideas across the nation.

Gabby Petito’s family opens up on hunt for Brian Laundrie; believes he’s ‘missing piece’ to puzzle

Brian Laundrie has been on the run for several weeks since his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was declared missing and the Petito family believes he holds the answers to what happened to their daughter.

The Petito and Schmidt families sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle to vocalize their frustrations regarding the ongoing manhunt for Laundrie and their hopes to find answers.

"Just turn yourself in," Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt said of Laundrie. "It’s just getting more and more frustrating as days go on. I don’t know what’s taking so long."

Petito’s family wants Laundrie found alive so he can provide the missing answers connecting the death of their 22-year-old daughter. The family believes Laundrie "knows everything," her mother admitted.

Tucker Carlson blasted President Biden on Thursday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for seemingly being "dazed and confused" and also "unaware" of France’s anger at the U.S. for agreeing to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

"John Kerry, the former secretary of state, now our climate czar, was asked what happened here?" Carlson said. "And his response was really simple: Like John Adams, Joe Biden had no idea that the French were upset. Now, unlike John Adams, our current president has the benefit of cell phones and the internet. But he still didn't know. Joe Biden didn't know because he's in mental decline.

"So Kerry was asked to explain all of this by a French news channel," Carlson continued. "Why did the Biden administration cut France out of a nuclear submarine deal with Australia? And his response was amazing. He said Joe Biden did this because Joe Biden was completely unaware there was a problem in the first place."



