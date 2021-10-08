Hannity shames Mitch McConnell for ‘completely caving’ to Dems’ threats: ‘Where is your backbone?’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave in to the Democrats’ wishes by raising the debt ceiling amid negotiations to spend $3.5 trillion and "Hannity" host Sean Hannity blasted the Kentucky Republican for his unwillingness to fight back.

"Mitch McConnell, where is your backbone?" he asked. "Where are your principles?"

McConnell and 10 other "weak" Republicans, as Hannity described, gave the Democrats a very "generous gift" with the extension after not budging for nearly two months and promising the American people that the debt ceiling would not be raised.

HANNITY CALLS ON MITCH MCCONNELL TO ‘STOP BEING A SWAMP CREATURE’

Hannity explained how Democrats were "panicking" in their inability to check the item off their list since their far-left socialist counterparts could not come to terms with a spending agreement.

"Instead of forcing the Democrats’ hand, as they said they would, instead of calling their bluff, as they said they would, McConnell completely caved to their threats and he did it at the last minute," he said.

Thanks to McConnell, Hannity credited, the Democrats can take their time working out the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better "socialist spending" bill – a plan that will raise taxes on all Americans and worsen inflation "at a record level."

"Mitch McConnell, he played the typical sewer-swamp game of saying one thing, doing another, making a promise and breaking it," he said.

Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren are now mocking the senator, calling out how he "caved" into the left's agenda.

"Sen. Elizabeth Warren is correct," he said. "Mitch caved."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity considered Biden’s economic plan a "down payment" for $10 trillion Green New Deal intentions. Now, the U.S. economy, once the "greatest" wealth creation system, will be "completely upended."

"That is what is at stake," he said. "Mitch McConnell, if you’re not willing to fight for basic, small government, simple, conservative principles… keep your promises and protect the country from what we know doesn’t work – socialism… then you need to step aside. We need new leadership. Because clearly, your word is worthless."